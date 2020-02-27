NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 7½ (236) Minnesota at TORONTO 13½ (215) Charlotte Brooklyn 2 (233½) at ATLANTA at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Cleveland at MEMPHIS 4 (229½) Sacramento at MILWAUKEE 10½ (229) Oklahoma City at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Dallas at UTAH 10½ (230) Washington at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Detroit at LA CLIPPERS 5½ (218½) Denver COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at GEORGIA ST 5½ Georgia Southern at N. KENTUCKY 3 Wright St Harvard 8 at COLUMBIA at FAIRFIELD 2½ Quinnipiac at RIDER 3½ Monmouth at CORNELL 1 Dartmouth Siena 5½ at MARIST at YALE 9½ Pennsylvania at BROWN PK Princeton at DAYTON 11 Davidson at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 1 Texas State at WASHINGTON 9½ Washington St at OHIO 1 Kent St National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLUMBUS -125 Minnesota +115 at PHILADELPHIA -163 NY Rangers +153 at CAROLINA -114 Colorado +104 Pittsburgh -175 at ANAHEIM +163 at VEGAS -250 Buffalo +220

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

