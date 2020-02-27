|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|7½
|(236)
|Minnesota
|at TORONTO
|13½
|(215)
|Charlotte
|Brooklyn
|2
|(233½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at MEMPHIS
|4
|(229½)
|Sacramento
|at MILWAUKEE
|10½
|(229)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at UTAH
|10½
|(230)
|Washington
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at LA CLIPPERS
|5½
|(218½)
|Denver
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at GEORGIA ST
|5½
|Georgia
|Southern
|at N. KENTUCKY
|3
|Wright
|St
|Harvard
|8
|at
|COLUMBIA
|at FAIRFIELD
|2½
|Quinnipiac
|at RIDER
|3½
|Monmouth
|at CORNELL
|1
|Dartmouth
|Siena
|5½
|at
|MARIST
|at YALE
|9½
|Pennsylvania
|at BROWN
|PK
|Princeton
|at DAYTON
|11
|Davidson
|at TEXAS-ARLINGTON
|1
|Texas
|State
|at WASHINGTON
|9½
|Washington
|St
|at OHIO
|1
|Kent
|St
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLUMBUS
|-125
|Minnesota
|+115
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-163
|NY
|Rangers
|+153
|at CAROLINA
|-114
|Colorado
|+104
|Pittsburgh
|-175
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+163
|at VEGAS
|-250
|Buffalo
|+220
