Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

February 27, 2020 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO (236) Minnesota
at TORONTO 13½ (215) Charlotte
Brooklyn 2 (233½) at ATLANTA
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at MEMPHIS 4 (229½) Sacramento
at MILWAUKEE 10½ (229) Oklahoma City
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Dallas
at UTAH 10½ (230) Washington
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Detroit
at LA CLIPPERS (218½) Denver
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at GEORGIA ST Georgia Southern
at N. KENTUCKY 3 Wright St
Harvard 8 at COLUMBIA
at FAIRFIELD Quinnipiac
at RIDER Monmouth
at CORNELL 1 Dartmouth
Siena at MARIST
at YALE Pennsylvania
at BROWN PK Princeton
at DAYTON 11 Davidson
at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 1 Texas State
at WASHINGTON Washington St
at OHIO 1 Kent St
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLUMBUS -125 Minnesota +115
at PHILADELPHIA -163 NY Rangers +153
at CAROLINA -114 Colorado +104
Pittsburgh -175 at ANAHEIM +163
at VEGAS -250 Buffalo +220

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound