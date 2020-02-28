|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|7½
|(233½)
|Minnesota
|at TORONTO
|14
|(216)
|Charlotte
|Brooklyn
|3½
|(234½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at NEW ORLEANS
|12½
|(238)
|Cleveland
|at MEMPHIS
|3½
|(228½)
|Sacramento
|at MILWAUKEE
|10½
|(229)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at MIAMI
|3
|(228½)
|Dallas
|at UTAH
|10
|(232½)
|Washington
|at PHOENIX
|8½
|(220)
|Detroit
|at LA CLIPPERS
|6
|(219½)
|Denver
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at GEORGIA ST
|5
|Georgia
|Southern
|at N. KENTUCKY
|3½
|Wright
|St
|Harvard
|8½
|at
|COLUMBIA
|at FAIRFIELD
|2½
|Quinnipiac
|at RIDER
|3
|Monmouth
|Dartmouth
|1½
|at
|CORNELL
|Siena
|5½
|at
|MARIST
|at YALE
|8½
|Pennsylvania
|at BROWN
|1
|Princeton
|at DAYTON
|10½
|Davidson
|at TEXAS-ARLINGTON
|1
|Texas
|State
|at WASHINGTON
|9½
|Washington
|St
|at OHIO
|2
|Kent
|St
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLUMBUS
|-121
|Minnesota
|+111
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-165
|NY
|Rangers
|+155
|at CAROLINA
|-110
|Colorado
|+100
|Pittsburgh
|-192
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+177
|at VEGAS
|-285
|Buffalo
|+255
