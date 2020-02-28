Listen Live Sports

February 28, 2020 11:37 am
 
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO (233½) Minnesota
at TORONTO 14 (216) Charlotte
Brooklyn (234½) at ATLANTA
at NEW ORLEANS 12½ (238) Cleveland
at MEMPHIS (228½) Sacramento
at MILWAUKEE 10½ (229) Oklahoma City
at MIAMI 3 (228½) Dallas
at UTAH 10 (232½) Washington
at PHOENIX (220) Detroit
at LA CLIPPERS 6 (219½) Denver
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at GEORGIA ST 5 Georgia Southern
at N. KENTUCKY Wright St
Harvard at COLUMBIA
at FAIRFIELD Quinnipiac
at RIDER 3 Monmouth
Dartmouth at CORNELL
Siena at MARIST
at YALE Pennsylvania
at BROWN 1 Princeton
at DAYTON 10½ Davidson
at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 1 Texas State
at WASHINGTON Washington St
at OHIO 2 Kent St
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLUMBUS -121 Minnesota +111
at PHILADELPHIA -165 NY Rangers +155
at CAROLINA -110 Colorado +100
Pittsburgh -192 at ANAHEIM +177
at VEGAS -285 Buffalo +255

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

The Associated Press

