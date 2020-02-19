Presbyterian looks to sweep High Point

Presbyterian (9-18, 6-8) vs. High Point (8-19, 5-9)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian goes for the season sweep over High Point after winning the previous matchup in Clinton. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 11, when the Blue Hose outshot High Point from the field 43.2 percent to 39.1 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to a 15-point victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Each team has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr. and Caden Sanchez have combined to account for 45 percent of High Point’s scoring this season. For Presbyterian, Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 27.4 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 68.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 9-6 when scoring at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Presbyterian is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Blue Hose are 4-18 when opponents score more than 62.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point is ranked second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.3 percent. The Panthers have averaged 11.4 offensive boards per game.

