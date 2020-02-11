Listen Live Sports

Preston scores 21 to lift Ohio over Western Michigan 73-61

February 11, 2020 10:03 pm
 
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Preston had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio defeated Western Michigan 73-61 on Tuesday night.

Ben Vander Plas had 19 points and nine rebounds for Ohio (12-12, 4-7 Mid-American Conference). Jordan Dartis added 15 points and six steals.

Michael Flowers had 21 points for the Broncos (11-13, 4-7). Rafael Cruz Jr. added 10 points.

The Bobcats evened the season series against the Broncos with the win. Western Michigan defeated Ohio 77-65 on Jan. 4. Ohio plays Kent State on the road on Saturday. Western Michigan plays Eastern Michigan on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

