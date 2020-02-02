Listen Live Sports

Price-Noel scores 16 to lift Pacific over San Diego 66-58

February 2, 2020 12:54 am
 
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jahbril Price-Noel came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Pacific to a 66-58 win over San Diego on Saturday night.

Price-Noel hit 8 of 10 shots.

Broc Finstuen had 11 points for Pacific (17-8, 5-4 West Coast Conference). Jahlil Tripp added six rebounds. Amari McCray had 11 rebounds.

Braun Hartfield scored a season-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Toreros (8-16, 1-8). Finn Sullivan added 11 points.

Pacific takes on San Francisco on the road on Thursday. San Diego matches up against Saint Mary’s at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

