Pridgett, Manuel lead Montana to 72-37 romp over Weber State

February 13, 2020 11:42 pm
 
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett tossed in 25 points and Kendal Manuel scored 21 to power Montana to a 72-37 romp over Weber State on Thursday night.

Pridgett sank 11 of 17 shots from the floor and added five rebounds for the Grizzlies (15-10, 11-3 Big Sky Conference). Manuel hit 8 of 12 shots and added six rebounds and three assists. Timmy Falls hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Dima Zdor topped the Wildcats (10-15, 6-8) with nine points off the bench.

Montana shot 54% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range (6 of 15). The Grizzlies sank 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Weber State shot only 32.5% overall and 21% from distance (3 of 14). The Wildcats made 8 of 12 foul shots.

Montana, which led 38-21 at halftime, won the rebound battle by one, but the Grizzlies forced 21 turnovers while only turning the ball over six times.

Montana split the regular-season series with Weber State. The Wildcats upset the first-place Grizzlies 87-85 in their first meeting. Montana has won four straight games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

