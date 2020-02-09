Listen Live Sports

Pridgett scores 19 to lead Montana past Idaho 82-71

February 9, 2020 12:09 am
 
< a min read
      

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett posted 19 points and nine rebounds as Montana defeated Idaho 82-71 on Saturday night.

Mack Anderson had 15 points for Montana (14-10, 10-3 Big Sky Conference). Kendal Manuel added 14 points. Josh Vazquez had 11 points.

Trevon Allen scored a career-high 36 points for the Vandals (6-17, 2-10). Gabe Quinnett added 14 points.

The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Vandals for the season. Montana defeated Idaho 67-63 on Jan. 18. Montana takes on Weber State at home on Thursday. Idaho takes on Eastern Washington on the road on Thursday.

