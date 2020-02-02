Listen Live Sports

Pridgett scores 24 to lift Montana over Montana St. 78-64

February 2, 2020 12:33 am
 
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett had 24 points as Montana won its eighth straight home game, getting past Montana State 78-64 on Saturday night.

Kyle Owens had 14 points for Montana (12-10, 8-3 Big Sky Conference). Kendal Manuel added 12 points. Timmy Falls had 10 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Montana totaled 54 first-half points, a season best for the hosts, while the 25 second-half points for Montana State were the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Harald Frey scored a career-high 37 points and had six rebounds for the Bobcats (11-10, 5-5).

Montana plays Eastern Washington at home on Thursday. Montana State plays Idaho at home on Thursday.

