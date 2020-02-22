Listen Live Sports

Princeton 65, Dartmouth 62

February 22, 2020 9:41 pm
 
PRINCETON (12-11)

Evbuomwan 0-0 0-0 0, Aririguzoh 5-8 4-4 14, Llewellyn 7-15 2-3 21, Schwieger 2-3 0-0 6, Wright 2-9 0-0 4, Friberg 5-9 0-1 12, Langborg 1-4 0-0 3, Desrosiers 1-3 0-0 3, Morales 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-53 6-8 65.

DARTMOUTH (10-15)

Knight 13-18 1-2 27, Foye 3-6 1-2 9, Samuels 1-6 2-2 5, Sistare 1-3 0-0 2, Rai 7-11 3-4 17, Ary-Turner 1-8 0-0 2, Slajchert 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Ogbu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 7-10 62.

Halftime_Princeton 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 11-28 (Llewellyn 5-7, Schwieger 2-3, Friberg 2-6, Desrosiers 1-3, Langborg 1-3, Wright 0-6), Dartmouth 3-10 (Foye 2-3, Samuels 1-1, Rai 0-1, Sistare 0-1, Ary-Turner 0-4). Rebounds_Princeton 28 (Aririguzoh, Wright, Desrosiers 5), Dartmouth 26 (Knight 12). Assists_Princeton 14 (Llewellyn 4), Dartmouth 11 (Foye 3). Total Fouls_Princeton 11, Dartmouth 11. A_915 (2,100).

