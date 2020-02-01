Princeton 70, Harvard 69

HARVARD (13-6)

Lewis 6-12 0-0 12, Bassey 3-7 0-0 6, Kirkwood 7-10 4-5 21, Juzang 3-8 2-2 10, Djuricic 2-5 0-0 5, Baker 3-6 0-0 6, Haskett 1-2 0-0 3, Ledlum 1-5 0-0 3, Forbes 0-0 0-0 0, Sakota 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-56 6-7 69.

PRINCETON (9-8)

Aririguzoh 3-7 4-7 10, Llewellyn 4-11 0-2 9, Wright 5-8 1-2 15, Schwieger 4-10 2-3 11, Friberg 2-6 0-0 6, Desrosiers 4-5 0-0 11, Morales 2-3 0-0 6, Evbuomwan 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 7-14 70.

Halftime_Princeton 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Harvard 9-23 (Kirkwood 3-4, Juzang 2-5, Sakota 1-1, Haskett 1-2, Djuricic 1-3, Ledlum 1-3, Baker 0-2, Bassey 0-3), Princeton 13-23 (Wright 4-5, Desrosiers 3-3, Morales 2-2, Friberg 2-6, Llewellyn 1-3, Schwieger 1-4). Rebounds_Harvard 30 (Bassey, Djuricic 8), Princeton 26 (Aririguzoh 7). Assists_Harvard 13 (Bassey 4), Princeton 14 (Aririguzoh, Schwieger 3). Total Fouls_Harvard 17, Princeton 12. A_3,590 (6,854).

