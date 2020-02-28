Listen Live Sports

Princeton 71, Brown 49

February 28, 2020 9:40 pm
 
PRINCETON (13-11)

Evbuomwan 0-2 0-0 0, Aririguzoh 3-7 2-2 8, Llewellyn 7-16 2-2 19, Schwieger 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 3-8 0-0 7, Friberg 4-5 3-3 13, Desrosiers 3-5 3-4 12, Langborg 2-2 0-0 6, Morales 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Johns 1-1 0-0 2, Kiszka 1-2 0-0 2, Bagin 0-0 0-0 0, O’Connell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-54 10-11 71.

BROWN (13-11)

Choh 3-12 3-4 10, Gainey 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 4-15 2-2 12, Cowan 1-4 0-0 2, Hunsaker 5-12 0-0 11, Friday 3-7 0-1 6, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 5, DeWolf 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Kogelnik 1-1 0-0 3, Watts 0-1 0-0 0, Franks 0-1 0-0 0, Shaper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 5-7 49.

Halftime_Princeton 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 11-28 (Desrosiers 3-5, Llewellyn 3-9, Langborg 2-2, Friberg 2-3, Wright 1-4, Evbuomwan 0-1, Kiszka 0-1, Schwieger 0-3), Brown 6-23 (Anderson 2-6, Kogelnik 1-1, Mitchell 1-3, Choh 1-4, Hunsaker 1-4, DeWolf 0-1, Friday 0-1, Watts 0-1, Cowan 0-2). Rebounds_Princeton 36 (Aririguzoh 9), Brown 27 (Choh 8). Assists_Princeton 14 (Schwieger 6), Brown 8 (Hunsaker 3). Total Fouls_Princeton 16, Brown 14. A_1,748 (2,800).

