Princeton 73, Brown 54

BROWN (12-9)

Choh 3-9 2-2 8, Gainey 1-3 0-0 2, Howard 3-4 0-0 7, Anderson 6-16 3-3 16, Hunsaker 5-14 1-2 12, Mitchell 0-1 2-2 2, Friday 3-8 0-2 7, Cowan 0-3 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-0 0-0 0, Watts 0-0 0-0 0, Franks 0-0 0-0 0, Kogelnik 0-0 0-0 0, Shaper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 8-11 54.

PRINCETON (11-10)

Evbuomwan 1-2 0-0 3, Aririguzoh 6-6 3-4 15, Llewellyn 4-11 6-6 15, Schwieger 3-10 0-0 7, Wright 9-10 0-0 21, Morales 3-3 1-1 8, Desrosiers 1-6 0-0 2, Friberg 0-4 0-0 0, Bagin 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Johns 0-0 0-0 0, Kiszka 1-1 0-0 2, Langborg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 10-11 73.

Halftime_Princeton 37-24. 3-Point Goals_Brown 4-19 (Friday 1-2, Howard 1-2, Anderson 1-5, Hunsaker 1-6, Choh 0-2, Cowan 0-2), Princeton 7-22 (Wright 3-4, Evbuomwan 1-1, Morales 1-1, Schwieger 1-4, Llewellyn 1-5, Desrosiers 0-3, Friberg 0-4). Rebounds_Brown 29 (Choh 8), Princeton 26 (Aririguzoh 6). Assists_Brown 6 (Choh 4), Princeton 17 (Wright, Desrosiers 4). Total Fouls_Brown 15, Princeton 16. A_2,464 (6,854).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.