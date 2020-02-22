Princeton looks to sweep Dartmouth

Princeton (11-11, 6-3) vs. Dartmouth (10-14, 3-6)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton goes for the season sweep over Dartmouth after winning the previous matchup in Princeton. The teams last played on Jan. 31, when the Tigers shot 52.8 percent from the field while holding Dartmouth’s shooters to just 36.5 percent en route to a 22-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Dartmouth’s Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Big Green scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tigers have given up only 65 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 76.7 per game they gave up over 12 non-conference games.ACCURATE ARIRIGUZOH: In 22 appearances this season, Princeton’s Richmond Aririguzoh has shot 63.3 percent.

STREAK SCORING: Dartmouth has scored 68.7 points per game and allowed 58.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Big Green have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Dartmouth has an assist on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) across its past three outings while Princeton has assists on 32 of 68 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Dartmouth has held opposing teams to 64.1 points per game, the lowest figure among all Ivy League teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

