Pritchard scores 25 as No. 17 Oregon beats Utah 80-62

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 25 points and led an early 3-point shooting spree as No. 17 Oregon rolled to an 80-62 victory over Utah on Sunday night.

Pritchard made five of six 3-pointers in the first half. Will Richardson, who hit a trio of 3s before the break and finished 4 for 4, added 18 points, six assists and six rebounds to help the Ducks improve to 14-0 at home this season.

Shakur Juiston had 11 points and freshman Addison Patterson finished with 10 off the bench as the Ducks shot 58% from the field and made half of their 24 3-point attempts. Oregon (20-6) regained a share of first place in the Pac-12 with Colorado at 9-4.

The Utes (14-11, 5-8) were led by freshman Rylan Jones with 18 points. Branden Carlson and Timmy Allen each had 10.

Advertisement

Oregon opened its first double-digit lead at 24-13 when Richardson made his third 3-pointer 10 minutes into the game. Pritchard’s fourth put the margin at 29-18, with 23 of Oregon’s points coming from the two guards. That also made the Ducks 7 of 10 from beyond the arc.

When three consecutive Oregon possessions ended with 3s, two by Anthony Mathis and the last by Pritchard, Utah called a timeout as the score ballooned to 40-24 with 4:28 left in the half.

Oregon’s lead was 44-30 at halftime, with the Ducks shooting 55% from the field, including 67% (10 of 15) on 3-pointers.

Pritchard had 17 points by then on 6 of 8 from the field, with Richardson adding 13 points.

Utah fought back to get within eight with 12 minutes left, but Oregon answered with an 8-1 run, including a drive by Richardson and two assists from him for inside baskets as the Ducks built a 63-48 cushion with eight minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: Winless in seven Pac-12 road games and 1-8 overall this season on the road. Since joining the Pac-12, the Utes are 1-6 in Eugene and 2-17 overall vs. Oregon.

Oregon: The victory gave the Ducks their 10th consecutive season with 20 or more wins. The only other schools currently with at least 10 straight 20-win seasons are Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Saint Mary’s and Vermont. … The Ducks have three home games remaining.

NOT IN UNIFORM

Oregon’s 6-foot-11 freshman N’Faly Dante missed his seventh consecutive game due to a knee injury.

CHART CLIMBER

Pritchard, a senior, moved up to fifth on Oregon’s career scoring list with 1,810 points. Greg Ballard is fourth at 1,829.

UP NEXT

Utah: Plays at home against UCLA on Thursday.

Oregon: Plays at Arizona State on Thursday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.