Providence 58, No. 12 Villanova 54

PROVIDENCE (17-12)

Watson 1-4 3-6 5, Diallo 1-6 0-0 2, Duke 1-7 1-1 3, Pipkins 7-13 9-10 27, Reeves 0-4 0-0 0, White 4-8 6-8 15, Young 3-5 0-0 6, Gantt 0-1 0-0 0, Holt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 19-25 58.

VILLANOVA (22-7)

Bey 4-10 2-2 11, Robinson-Earl 4-7 0-0 10, Samuels 1-6 5-9 7, Gillespie 5-14 2-2 13, Moore 3-11 0-3 7, Swider 1-6 0-2 2, Slater 1-2 0-0 2, Cosby-Roundtree 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-57 9-18 54.

Halftime_Providence 30-18. 3-Point Goals_Providence 5-13 (Pipkins 4-8, White 1-2, Reeves 0-1, Duke 0-2), Villanova 5-30 (Robinson-Earl 2-3, Gillespie 1-3, Bey 1-7, Moore 1-8, Slater 0-1, Samuels 0-3, Swider 0-5). Fouled Out_Watson, Bey, Robinson-Earl. Rebounds_Providence 33 (Young 7), Villanova 35 (Robinson-Earl 11). Assists_Providence 10 (Diallo, Reeves, White 2), Villanova 8 (Gillespie 3). Total Fouls_Providence 16, Villanova 20.

