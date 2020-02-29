Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Providence 58, No. 12 Villanova 54

February 29, 2020 2:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE (17-12)

Watson 1-4 3-6 5, Diallo 1-6 0-0 2, Duke 1-7 1-1 3, Pipkins 7-13 9-10 27, Reeves 0-4 0-0 0, White 4-8 6-8 15, Young 3-5 0-0 6, Gantt 0-1 0-0 0, Holt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 19-25 58.

VILLANOVA (22-7)

Bey 4-10 2-2 11, Robinson-Earl 4-7 0-0 10, Samuels 1-6 5-9 7, Gillespie 5-14 2-2 13, Moore 3-11 0-3 7, Swider 1-6 0-2 2, Slater 1-2 0-0 2, Cosby-Roundtree 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-57 9-18 54.

Halftime_Providence 30-18. 3-Point Goals_Providence 5-13 (Pipkins 4-8, White 1-2, Reeves 0-1, Duke 0-2), Villanova 5-30 (Robinson-Earl 2-3, Gillespie 1-3, Bey 1-7, Moore 1-8, Slater 0-1, Samuels 0-3, Swider 0-5). Fouled Out_Watson, Bey, Robinson-Earl. Rebounds_Providence 33 (Young 7), Villanova 35 (Robinson-Earl 11). Assists_Providence 10 (Diallo, Reeves, White 2), Villanova 8 (Gillespie 3). Total Fouls_Providence 16, Villanova 20.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act