Providence 65, No. 16 Butler 61

PROVIDENCE (12-10)

Duke 4-7 2-2 10, White 4-10 0-0 9, Young 1-4 0-0 2, Pipkins 4-10 10-10 22, Diallo 1-5 1-4 3, Reeves 3-7 1-1 8, Watson 4-7 1-2 9, Gantt 0-1 2-2 2, Holt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 17-21 65.

BUTLER (17-5)

Baldwin 4-15 6-7 14, Nze 5-6 2-4 12, McDermott 2-5 6-6 10, Tucker 3-8 5-7 12, Baddley 0-2 0-0 0, Golden 4-7 4-5 12, Smits 0-1 1-2 1, Battle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 24-31 61.

Halftime_Providence 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Providence 6-20 (Pipkins 4-9, Reeves 1-3, White 1-4, Duke 0-1, Gantt 0-1, Diallo 0-2), Butler 1-14 (Tucker 1-4, Baddley 0-1, Golden 0-2, McDermott 0-2, Baldwin 0-5). Rebounds_Providence 29 (Young 9), Butler 31 (Tucker 8). Assists_Providence 10 (White, Young, Pipkins, Reeves 2), Butler 8 (Baldwin 5). Total Fouls_Providence 21, Butler 18.

