Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Providence 65, No. 16 Butler 61

February 1, 2020 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE (12-10)

Duke 4-7 2-2 10, White 4-10 0-0 9, Young 1-4 0-0 2, Pipkins 4-10 10-10 22, Diallo 1-5 1-4 3, Reeves 3-7 1-1 8, Watson 4-7 1-2 9, Gantt 0-1 2-2 2, Holt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 17-21 65.

BUTLER (17-5)

Baldwin 4-15 6-7 14, Nze 5-6 2-4 12, McDermott 2-5 6-6 10, Tucker 3-8 5-7 12, Baddley 0-2 0-0 0, Golden 4-7 4-5 12, Smits 0-1 1-2 1, Battle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 24-31 61.

Halftime_Providence 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Providence 6-20 (Pipkins 4-9, Reeves 1-3, White 1-4, Duke 0-1, Gantt 0-1, Diallo 0-2), Butler 1-14 (Tucker 1-4, Baddley 0-1, Golden 0-2, McDermott 0-2, Baldwin 0-5). Rebounds_Providence 29 (Young 9), Butler 31 (Tucker 8). Assists_Providence 10 (White, Young, Pipkins, Reeves 2), Butler 8 (Baldwin 5). Total Fouls_Providence 21, Butler 18.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax