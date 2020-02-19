Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Providence 73, Georgetown 63

February 19, 2020 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE (15-12)

Watson 2-5 2-2 6, Diallo 6-15 3-4 18, Duke 0-6 0-1 0, Pipkins 5-7 3-4 16, Reeves 2-3 0-0 6, White 3-8 4-4 11, Young 5-8 1-3 11, Holt 2-4 0-0 5, Gantt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 13-18 73.

GEORGETOWN (15-11)

Pickett 3-8 5-7 12, Wahab 2-2 3-4 7, Allen 4-9 7-10 16, Blair 7-16 4-4 20, Mosely 1-5 4-5 6, Ighoefe 0-1 0-0 0, McClung 0-3 2-2 2, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 25-32 63.

Halftime_Georgetown 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Providence 10-25 (Pipkins 3-5, Diallo 3-6, Reeves 2-3, Holt 1-3, White 1-4, Gantt 0-1, Duke 0-3), Georgetown 4-12 (Blair 2-8, Allen 1-1, Pickett 1-2, Mosely 0-1). Fouled Out_Mosely. Rebounds_Providence 30 (Young 9), Georgetown 31 (Pickett 12). Assists_Providence 21 (White 7), Georgetown 8 (Allen 3). Total Fouls_Providence 22, Georgetown 18.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up