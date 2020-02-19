Providence 73, Georgetown 63

PROVIDENCE (15-12)

Watson 2-5 2-2 6, Diallo 6-15 3-4 18, Duke 0-6 0-1 0, Pipkins 5-7 3-4 16, Reeves 2-3 0-0 6, White 3-8 4-4 11, Young 5-8 1-3 11, Holt 2-4 0-0 5, Gantt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 13-18 73.

GEORGETOWN (15-11)

Pickett 3-8 5-7 12, Wahab 2-2 3-4 7, Allen 4-9 7-10 16, Blair 7-16 4-4 20, Mosely 1-5 4-5 6, Ighoefe 0-1 0-0 0, McClung 0-3 2-2 2, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 25-32 63.

Halftime_Georgetown 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Providence 10-25 (Pipkins 3-5, Diallo 3-6, Reeves 2-3, Holt 1-3, White 1-4, Gantt 0-1, Duke 0-3), Georgetown 4-12 (Blair 2-8, Allen 1-1, Pickett 1-2, Mosely 0-1). Fouled Out_Mosely. Rebounds_Providence 30 (Young 9), Georgetown 31 (Pickett 12). Assists_Providence 21 (White 7), Georgetown 8 (Allen 3). Total Fouls_Providence 22, Georgetown 18.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.