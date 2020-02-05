Providence 73, No. 21 Creighton 56

CREIGHTON (17-6)

Bishop 6-8 1-1 13, Jefferson 6-10 0-0 13, Alexander 5-15 2-2 15, Ballock 5-13 0-0 12, Zegarowski 1-10 1-2 3, Mahoney 0-5 0-0 0, K.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Canfield 0-0 0-0 0, Scurry 0-0 0-0 0, Windham 0-0 0-0 0, Zeil 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 4-5 56.

PROVIDENCE (13-10)

Watson 4-7 3-4 11, Diallo 4-6 4-6 14, Duke 4-7 2-2 12, Reeves 8-13 0-0 22, White 3-9 0-0 7, Young 2-4 0-0 4, Gantt 0-4 0-0 0, Pipkins 1-3 0-0 3, Dempsey 0-0 0-0 0, Fonts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 9-12 73.

Halftime_Creighton 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 6-27 (Alexander 3-9, Ballock 2-9, Jefferson 1-3, Mahoney 0-1, Zegarowski 0-5), Providence 12-20 (Reeves 6-8, Diallo 2-2, Duke 2-2, Pipkins 1-3, White 1-4, Gantt 0-1). Rebounds_Creighton 26 (Jefferson, Alexander 5), Providence 37 (Young 7). Assists_Creighton 14 (Zegarowski 7), Providence 17 (White 6). Total Fouls_Creighton 11, Providence 9. A_10,102 (12,410).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.