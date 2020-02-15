Providence 74, No. 10 Seton Hall 71

SETON HALL (18-7)

Mamukelashvili 3-8 0-0 7, Gill 1-3 2-2 4, McKnight 1-8 12-14 14, Powell 9-20 5-7 27, Rhoden 4-6 0-0 10, Samuel 1-4 1-2 4, Reynolds 1-2 2-2 5, Cale 0-3 0-0 0, Obiagu 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 22-27 71.

PROVIDENCE (14-12)

Watson 0-4 3-4 3, Diallo 11-15 8-9 35, Duke 1-9 6-7 9, Pipkins 4-10 4-7 13, Reeves 2-8 0-0 4, Young 1-3 3-4 5, Gantt 1-3 1-4 3, White 1-6 0-0 2, Holt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 25-35 74.

Halftime_Providence 41-27. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 9-28 (Powell 4-13, Rhoden 2-3, Reynolds 1-1, Samuel 1-3, Mamukelashvili 1-4, McKnight 0-4), Providence 7-17 (Diallo 5-5, Duke 1-4, Pipkins 1-5, Holt 0-1, Reeves 0-1, White 0-1). Fouled Out_Powell, Rhoden, Diallo. Rebounds_Seton Hall 30 (Gill, Rhoden 8), Providence 41 (Diallo 10). Assists_Seton Hall 10 (McKnight, Powell 4), Providence 9 (White 3). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 28, Providence 22. A_13,255 (12,410).

