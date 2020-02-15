Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Providence 74, No. 10 Seton Hall 71

February 15, 2020 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

SETON HALL (18-7)

Mamukelashvili 3-8 0-0 7, Gill 1-3 2-2 4, McKnight 1-8 12-14 14, Powell 9-20 5-7 27, Rhoden 4-6 0-0 10, Samuel 1-4 1-2 4, Reynolds 1-2 2-2 5, Cale 0-3 0-0 0, Obiagu 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 22-27 71.

PROVIDENCE (14-12)

Watson 0-4 3-4 3, Diallo 11-15 8-9 35, Duke 1-9 6-7 9, Pipkins 4-10 4-7 13, Reeves 2-8 0-0 4, Young 1-3 3-4 5, Gantt 1-3 1-4 3, White 1-6 0-0 2, Holt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 25-35 74.

Halftime_Providence 41-27. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 9-28 (Powell 4-13, Rhoden 2-3, Reynolds 1-1, Samuel 1-3, Mamukelashvili 1-4, McKnight 0-4), Providence 7-17 (Diallo 5-5, Duke 1-4, Pipkins 1-5, Holt 0-1, Reeves 0-1, White 0-1). Fouled Out_Powell, Rhoden, Diallo. Rebounds_Seton Hall 30 (Gill, Rhoden 8), Providence 41 (Diallo 10). Assists_Seton Hall 10 (McKnight, Powell 4), Providence 9 (White 3). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 28, Providence 22. A_13,255 (12,410).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins