Providence 84, No. 19 Marquette 72

MARQUETTE (17-9)

Bailey 0-2 0-0 0, John 2-2 2-2 6, Howard 10-25 15-17 38, McEwen 2-3 2-2 7, Anim 1-6 0-0 2, Elliott 3-6 3-3 10, Cain 2-5 2-2 7, Johnson 0-0 2-4 2, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 26-30 72.

PROVIDENCE (16-12)

Watson 2-3 0-2 4, Diallo 1-9 8-8 10, Duke 5-8 5-7 15, Pipkins 9-14 3-3 24, Reeves 3-6 2-3 11, White 4-9 0-0 10, Young 4-6 2-4 10, Gantt 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 20-27 84.

Halftime_Providence 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 6-20 (Howard 3-9, Elliott 1-1, McEwen 1-2, Cain 1-3, Bailey 0-1, Anim 0-4), Providence 8-20 (Reeves 3-6, Pipkins 3-8, White 2-5, Diallo 0-1). Fouled Out_Cain, Duke, Young. Rebounds_Marquette 23 (John 6), Providence 24 (Watson 5). Assists_Marquette 4 (Anim 2), Providence 16 (Duke, White 4). Total Fouls_Marquette 23, Providence 24. A_12,805 (12,410).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.