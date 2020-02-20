Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Providence faces tough test vs No. 19 Marquette

February 20, 2020 12:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

No. 19 Marquette (17-8, 7-6) vs. Providence (15-12, 8-6)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Marquette presents a tough challenge for Providence. Providence has won three of its seven games against ranked opponents this season. Marquette came up short in a 73-65 game at home to Creighton on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 84 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Alpha Diallo has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Providence field goals over the last three games. Diallo has 25 field goals and eight assists in those games.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

WINLESS WHEN: Providence is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 15-6 when it scores at least 62.

WINNING WHEN: The Friars are 13-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 2-12 when opponents shoot better than that. The Golden Eagles are 12-0 when they hold opponents to 68 points or fewer and 5-8 when opponents exceed 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette as a team has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up