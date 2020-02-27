Listen Live Sports

Purdue 57, Indiana 49

February 27, 2020 9:16 pm
 
INDIANA (18-10)

Brunk 2-8 0-2 4, Jackson-Davis 2-7 2-4 6, Smith 2-8 4-4 8, Durham 0-2 2-2 2, Phinisee 3-11 0-0 7, Green 3-15 2-3 11, R.Thompson 2-4 2-2 6, J.Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 1-2 1, Franklin 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 15-59 14-21 49.

PURDUE (15-14)

Boudreaux 1-6 2-2 5, Williams 8-17 3-4 19, Eastern 1-3 0-0 2, E.Hunter 6-11 4-6 17, Stefanovic 0-3 2-2 2, Proctor 2-5 0-0 4, Haarms 3-7 0-2 6, Wheeler 0-4 0-0 0, I.Thompson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-56 13-18 57.

Halftime_Purdue 29-20. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-24 (Green 3-14, Franklin 1-1, Phinisee 1-6, Durham 0-1, J.Hunter 0-1, Smith 0-1), Purdue 2-17 (Boudreaux 1-3, E.Hunter 1-4, Haarms 0-1, Proctor 0-3, Stefanovic 0-3, Wheeler 0-3). Rebounds_Indiana 33 (R.Thompson 8), Purdue 39 (Williams 8). Assists_Indiana 6 (Jackson-Davis 2), Purdue 9 (Boudreaux, Stefanovic 2). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Purdue 18. A_14,804 (14,846).

