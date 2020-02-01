Listen Live Sports

Purdue 61, Northwestern 58

February 1, 2020 11:18 pm
 
PURDUE (12-10)

Hunter 5-10 1-2 13, Proctor 2-7 4-5 9, Williams 6-9 1-2 13, Eastern 0-3 0-0 0, Boudreaux 1-4 2-2 5, Thompson 4-9 0-0 11, Haarms 2-2 0-1 4, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Wheeler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 8-12 61.

NORTHWESTERN (6-15)

Kopp 5-8 2-2 15, Spencer 4-5 2-2 10, Buie 4-8 1-2 12, Young 1-5 3-3 5, Nance 1-8 0-0 3, Turner 0-4 0-0 0, Beran 2-6 0-0 6, Jones 3-4 1-2 7, Greer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 9-11 58.

Halftime_Northwestern 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 9-24 (Thompson 3-6, Hunter 2-5, Stefanovic 2-6, Boudreaux 1-3, Proctor 1-3, Wheeler 0-1), Northwestern 9-25 (Kopp 3-5, Buie 3-6, Beran 2-4, Nance 1-3, Spencer 0-1, Turner 0-3, Young 0-3). Rebounds_Purdue 27 (Williams 7), Northwestern 29 (Spencer 7). Assists_Purdue 11 (Eastern 4), Northwestern 12 (Buie 4). Total Fouls_Purdue 11, Northwestern 17. A_5,874 (8,117).

