Purdue 62, Wisconsin 59

PURDUE (16-10)

Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Diagne 4-6 0-0 8, Hardin 2-10 0-0 6, Oden 5-12 2-2 13, Traylor 2-9 1-2 5, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 10-16 3-5 23, Whilby 2-5 2-2 7, Makolo 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 8-11 62

WISCONSIN (11-14)

Laszewski 4-9 3-7 11, Lewis 6-11 2-3 14, Beverley 2-10 0-0 6, Hilliard 4-7 0-0 8, Van Leeuwen 3-8 0-0 8, Fredrickson 2-8 0-0 4, Stauffacher 0-0 0-0 0, Gilreath 1-3 0-0 2, Luehring 0-0 0-0 0, Pospisilova 2-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 5-10 59

Purdue 14 13 21 14 — 62 Wisconsin 11 15 16 17 — 59

3-Point Goals_Purdue 4-20 (Grant 0-1, Hardin 2-10, Oden 1-3, Traylor 0-4, Whilby 1-2), Wisconsin 6-15 (Beverley 2-4, Van Leeuwen 2-4, Fredrickson 0-1, Gilreath 0-1, Pospisilova 2-5). Assists_Purdue 12 (Hardin 3), Wisconsin 13 (Van Leeuwen 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 40 (Diagne 4-9), Wisconsin 36 ( 3-4). Total Fouls_Purdue 10, Wisconsin 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,799.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.