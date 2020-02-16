Purdue 70, Illinois 58

PURDUE (17-10)

Harris 7-7 2-7 16, Diagne 2-6 0-0 4, Hardin 5-8 0-0 15, Oden 5-13 5-6 16, Traylor 4-9 1-1 11, Grant 1-3 1-2 3, Whilby 2-2 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Makolo 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-48 9-16 70

ILLINOIS (11-14)

Andrews 0-3 0-0 0, Myles 1-4 0-0 2, Beasley 4-9 0-0 9, Holesinska 7-14 0-0 18, Terry 4-7 1-1 10, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Ephraim 0-1 2-2 2, Joens 5-12 0-0 12, Peebles 1-4 0-0 2, Rice 1-4 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 4-4 58

Purdue 15 15 19 21 — 70 Illinois 16 9 10 23 — 58

3-Point Goals_Purdue 9-20 (Hardin 5-8, Oden 1-6, Traylor 2-5, Whilby 1-1), Illinois 8-18 (Andrews 0-1, Beasley 1-2, Holesinska 4-7, Terry 1-2, Joens 2-6). Assists_Purdue 19 (Oden 6), Illinois 8 (Terry 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 42 (Harris 3-9), Illinois 19 (Myles 3-5). Total Fouls_Purdue 10, Illinois 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,119.

