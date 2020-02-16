Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Purdue 70, Illinois 58

February 16, 2020 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

PURDUE (17-10)

Harris 7-7 2-7 16, Diagne 2-6 0-0 4, Hardin 5-8 0-0 15, Oden 5-13 5-6 16, Traylor 4-9 1-1 11, Grant 1-3 1-2 3, Whilby 2-2 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Makolo 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-48 9-16 70

ILLINOIS (11-14)

Andrews 0-3 0-0 0, Myles 1-4 0-0 2, Beasley 4-9 0-0 9, Holesinska 7-14 0-0 18, Terry 4-7 1-1 10, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Ephraim 0-1 2-2 2, Joens 5-12 0-0 12, Peebles 1-4 0-0 2, Rice 1-4 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 4-4 58

Purdue 15 15 19 21 70
Illinois 16 9 10 23 58

3-Point Goals_Purdue 9-20 (Hardin 5-8, Oden 1-6, Traylor 2-5, Whilby 1-1), Illinois 8-18 (Andrews 0-1, Beasley 1-2, Holesinska 4-7, Terry 1-2, Joens 2-6). Assists_Purdue 19 (Oden 6), Illinois 8 (Terry 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 42 (Harris 3-9), Illinois 19 (Myles 3-5). Total Fouls_Purdue 10, Illinois 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,119.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins