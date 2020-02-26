Purdue looks to extend streak vs Indiana

Indiana (18-9, 8-8) vs. Purdue (14-14, 7-10)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Indiana. In its last six wins against the Hoosiers, Purdue has won by an average of 9 points. Indiana’s last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2016, a 77-73 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Purdue’s Trevion Williams has averaged 11.4 points and 7.7 rebounds while Eric Hunter Jr. has put up 10 points. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds.TERRIFIC TRAYCE: In 27 appearances this season, Indiana’s Jackson-Davis has shot 58.3 percent.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Boilermakers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hoosiers. Purdue has 30 assists on 69 field goals (43.5 percent) across its past three outings while Indiana has assists on 29 of 75 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted 23.5 free throws per game this season, the 15th-highest rate in the country. Purdue has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15 foul shots per game (ranked 263rd, nationally).

