Quinnipiac 60, Fairfield 58

February 28, 2020 9:22 pm
 
QUINNIPIAC (13-15)

Falzon 3-10 0-0 8, Marfo 3-9 3-3 9, Rigoni 3-8 0-0 9, R.Kelly 7-14 0-0 16, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, McGuire 2-5 0-0 4, Pickron 3-6 0-0 9, Pinkney 1-1 3-4 5, Balanc 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 6-7 60.

FAIRFIELD (11-17)

Jeanne-Rose 0-4 0-0 0, Maidoh 1-2 0-0 2, Eze 1-3 0-0 2, Benning 6-11 0-0 13, Taliaferro 4-16 2-2 12, Cruz 9-14 4-6 22, Kavaliauskas 0-2 0-0 0, Senghore-Peterson 0-0 4-8 4, Methnani 1-5 1-2 3, Whipple 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 11-18 58.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 34-22. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 10-27 (Pickron 3-6, Rigoni 3-8, Falzon 2-6, R.Kelly 2-6, Williams 0-1), Fairfield 3-15 (Taliaferro 2-6, Benning 1-2, Kavaliauskas 0-1, Whipple 0-1, Methnani 0-2, Jeanne-Rose 0-3). Fouled Out_Eze. Rebounds_Quinnipiac 32 (Marfo 12), Fairfield 32 (Senghore-Peterson 6). Assists_Quinnipiac 14 (R.Kelly 4), Fairfield 6 (Kavaliauskas 2). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 16, Fairfield 14. A_1,921 (9,000).

