Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rachal leads Tulsa past USF 56-48, Bulls held to 11 at half

February 15, 2020 2:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Rachal posted 18 points and six rebounds as Tulsa defeated South Florida 56-48 on Saturday, remaining undefeated against the Bulls in nine meetings.

Lawson Korita added 10 points for Tulsa (17-8, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Darien Jackson added six points and five rebounds. Tulsa has won two in a row and eight of 10.

South Florida was held to a season-low 11 points in the first half on 5-for-17 shooting, including 0-for-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Bulls committed 13 first-half turnovers.

David Collins had 14 points for the Bulls (11-14, 4-8). Justin Brown and Laquincy Rideau each had 10 points. USF has now lost two after a three-game win streak ended.

Advertisement

Tulsa plays Houston on the road on Wednesday. South Florida plays Wichita State on the road on Thursday.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States