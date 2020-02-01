Listen Live Sports

Radebaugh leads N. Colorado over Weber St. 70-52

February 1, 2020 11:32 pm
 
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jonah Radebaugh had 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Northern Colorado defeated Weber State 70-52 on Saturday night.

Radebaugh made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Kai Edwards had 13 points for Northern Colorado (14-7, 7-3 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added six rebounds.

Kham Davis had 14 points for the Wildcats (8-14, 4-7). Jerrick Harding added 13 points. Cody John had 11 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats this season. Northern Colorado defeated Weber State 65-64 on Jan. 9.

Northern Colorado faces Southern Utah on the road on Thursday. Weber State takes on Sacramento State at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

