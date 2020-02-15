Radford 73, Campbell 60

RADFORD (17-9)

Eke 3-7 3-5 9, Holland 9-12 1-1 19, Fields 3-10 2-2 8, Hicks 1-4 0-0 2, C.Jones 8-17 0-0 18, Hutchinson 2-3 1-2 7, Jeffers 2-3 1-1 6, Djonkam 0-3 0-0 0, Butts 2-3 0-0 4, Greene 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 8-11 73.

CAMPBELL (13-14)

Lusane 0-3 0-0 0, Clemons 2-3 2-2 6, Gensler 4-11 0-1 10, Whitfield 0-2 0-1 0, Henderson 7-10 0-0 17, Thompson 4-8 0-0 11, Spencer 0-2 3-4 3, McCullough 1-4 0-0 3, Stajcic 2-3 0-0 5, Knight 1-3 0-1 3, Carralero 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-50 5-9 60.

Halftime_Campbell 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Radford 5-15 (Hutchinson 2-3, C.Jones 2-3, Jeffers 1-2, Greene 0-1, Fields 0-3, Hicks 0-3), Campbell 11-30 (Henderson 3-3, Thompson 3-6, Gensler 2-8, Stajcic 1-1, Knight 1-3, McCullough 1-3, Clemons 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Lusane 0-2, Whitfield 0-2). Rebounds_Radford 36 (Holland 9), Campbell 25 (Lusane 7). Assists_Radford 12 (Fields 6), Campbell 14 (Lusane, Whitfield 5). Total Fouls_Radford 14, Campbell 14. A_2,346 (3,095).

