Radford 79, UNC-Asheville 64

UNC-ASHEVILLE (12-14)

Jude 4-10 1-3 12, Baker 5-13 0-0 11, Batts 7-11 1-1 12, T.Jones 4-9 1-2 11, Thorpe 4-8 2-2 11, Peck 1-2 0-0 2, Stephney 1-1 0-0 2, Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 5-8 64.

RADFORD (18-9)

Eke 1-2 5-8 7, Holland 4-5 1-2 9, Fields 8-12 1-2 22, Hicks 4-7 0-0 8, C.Jones 5-12 6-6 18, Djonkam 3-7 0-2 6, Greene 3-3 0-0 8, Jeffers 0-1 0-0 0, Butts 0-0 1-2 1, Hutchinson 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 14-22 79.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 7-24 (Jude 3-9, T.Jones 2-6, Thorpe 1-1, Baker 1-5, Batts 0-3), Radford 9-17 (Fields 5-7, Greene 2-2, C.Jones 2-3, Hutchinson 0-1, Jeffers 0-1, Hicks 0-3). Fouled Out_Thorpe. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 22 (T.Jones, Thorpe 6), Radford 31 (Holland 9). Assists_UNC-Asheville 12 (Batts 4), Radford 15 (C.Jones 8). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 19, Radford 13. A_1,580 (3,205).

