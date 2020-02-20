Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Radford 79, UNC-Asheville 64

February 20, 2020 11:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

UNC-ASHEVILLE (12-14)

Jude 4-10 1-3 12, Baker 5-13 0-0 11, Batts 7-11 1-1 12, T.Jones 4-9 1-2 11, Thorpe 4-8 2-2 11, Peck 1-2 0-0 2, Stephney 1-1 0-0 2, Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 5-8 64.

RADFORD (18-9)

Eke 1-2 5-8 7, Holland 4-5 1-2 9, Fields 8-12 1-2 22, Hicks 4-7 0-0 8, C.Jones 5-12 6-6 18, Djonkam 3-7 0-2 6, Greene 3-3 0-0 8, Jeffers 0-1 0-0 0, Butts 0-0 1-2 1, Hutchinson 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 14-22 79.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 7-24 (Jude 3-9, T.Jones 2-6, Thorpe 1-1, Baker 1-5, Batts 0-3), Radford 9-17 (Fields 5-7, Greene 2-2, C.Jones 2-3, Hutchinson 0-1, Jeffers 0-1, Hicks 0-3). Fouled Out_Thorpe. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 22 (T.Jones, Thorpe 6), Radford 31 (Holland 9). Assists_UNC-Asheville 12 (Batts 4), Radford 15 (C.Jones 8). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 19, Radford 13. A_1,580 (3,205).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up