Radford 81, Presbyterian 71

February 13, 2020 9:23 pm
 
PRESBYTERIAN (9-17)

Hightower 8-16 3-5 21, McCormack 3-7 2-2 10, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Isler 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 5-8 4-6 14, Younger 3-6 5-6 13, Shubert 0-2 0-0 0, Drake 4-7 0-0 9, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Melton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 14-19 71.

RADFORD (16-9)

Eke 5-5 0-0 10, Djonkam 1-2 1-2 3, Fields 3-9 0-2 8, Hicks 3-8 2-4 11, C.Jones 6-13 4-6 17, Holland 3-5 0-0 6, Hutchinson 4-7 6-6 17, Jeffers 1-3 0-0 3, Butts 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 28-54 15-22 81.

Halftime_Radford 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 7-19 (McCormack 2-5, Younger 2-5, Hightower 2-7, Drake 1-1, Graham 0-1), Radford 10-28 (Hutchinson 3-6, Hicks 3-8, Fields 2-7, Jeffers 1-1, C.Jones 1-6). Rebounds_Presbyterian 17 (Hightower, Martin, Drake 4), Radford 32 (Eke 10). Assists_Presbyterian 7 (Martin 3), Radford 20 (Fields, C.Jones 4). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 19, Radford 18. A_1,623 (3,205).

