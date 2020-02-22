Listen Live Sports

Radford 81, SC-Upstate 60

February 22, 2020 7:36 pm
 
SC-UPSTATE (11-18)

Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Zink 5-7 6-8 16, Bruner 2-8 0-0 6, Hammond 1-8 3-4 5, White 1-4 1-2 3, Martin 4-12 2-3 11, Jernigan 2-4 2-2 7, Booker 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 4-5 0-0 8, Goodloe 1-3 0-0 2, Aldrich 0-1 0-0 0, Mozone 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 14-19 60.

RADFORD (19-9)

Eke 5-7 1-5 11, Holland 3-6 1-2 7, Fields 4-11 0-0 11, Hicks 5-11 0-0 12, C.Jones 7-12 5-6 22, Djonkam 2-4 0-0 4, Hutchinson 1-3 0-0 2, Jeffers 0-0 1-2 1, Walker 2-3 2-2 6, Greene 2-3 0-0 5, Butts 0-1 0-0 0, M.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Morton-Robertson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 10-17 81.

Halftime_Radford 40-30. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 4-15 (Bruner 2-4, Jernigan 1-1, Martin 1-1, Booker 0-1, Goodloe 0-1, Mozone 0-1, White 0-2, Hammond 0-4), Radford 9-22 (C.Jones 3-5, Fields 3-7, Hicks 2-7, Greene 1-1, Hutchinson 0-2). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 30 (Jernigan 8), Radford 39 (Eke 12). Assists_SC-Upstate 12 (Jernigan 7), Radford 17 (C.Jones 7). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 17, Radford 14. A_2,010 (3,205).

