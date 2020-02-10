Radford 81, Winthrop 77

RADFORD (15-9)

Eke 3-3 2-5 8, Djonkam 2-3 0-0 4, Fields 8-10 1-3 19, Hicks 3-6 2-2 11, C.Jones 8-15 4-4 20, Holland 3-5 3-4 9, Jeffers 0-3 2-2 2, Greene 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 2-3 0-0 4, Hutchinson 0-2 2-2 2, Morton-Robertson 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 30-55 16-24 81.

WINTHROP (18-8)

Anumba 3-4 0-0 9, Burns 1-2 0-0 2, Ferguson 1-6 2-4 4, Vaudrin 4-7 2-4 10, Hale 8-18 3-4 24, Claxton 2-2 1-2 5, R.Jones 4-11 2-2 13, Falden 2-4 0-0 6, Zunic 1-5 0-1 2, King 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 27-63 10-17 77.

Halftime_Radford 46-31. 3-Point Goals_Radford 5-19 (Hicks 3-5, Fields 2-3, Morton-Robertson 0-1, Greene 0-2, Hutchinson 0-2, Jeffers 0-3, C.Jones 0-3), Winthrop 13-35 (Hale 5-11, Anumba 3-4, R.Jones 3-6, Falden 2-3, Vaudrin 0-2, Ferguson 0-3, King 0-3, Zunic 0-3). Rebounds_Radford 34 (Eke 9), Winthrop 33 (Vaudrin 8). Assists_Radford 14 (C.Jones 6), Winthrop 15 (Vaudrin 7). Total Fouls_Radford 21, Winthrop 25. A_2,415 (6,100).

