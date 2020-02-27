Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Radford fends off pesky Hampton with balanced attack

February 27, 2020 9:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Travis Fields Jr. and Carlik Jones each scored 17 points, Jones made two important free throws near the end, and Radford beat Hampton 81-78 on Thursday.

Devonnte Holland scored 15, Devin Hutchinson 14, Donald Hicks 11 and Devine Eke grabbed 12 rebounds for Radford.

Benjamin Stanley scored 28 points for Hampton, Jermaine Marrow 27 with a 12-of-13 effort from the foul line and Davion Warren 18.

Jones’ two foul shots with seven seconds to go put Big South Conference leader Radford (19-9, 14-2) ahead 81-78. Marrow missed a straight-on 3-pointer at the buzzer. Holland made a layup and a jump shot in succession and Radford led 74-63 with 5:18 left. Hampton (13-16, 8-8) then went on a 15-5 run and Marrow made two foul shots with 52 seconds remaining to narrow the deficit to 79-78. After a Radford miss, Marrow failed to convert a 3 with 13 seconds left.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound