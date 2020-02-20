Listen Live Sports

Radford gets 8th straight win, beats UNC Asheville 79-64

February 20, 2020 11:55 pm
 
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Travis Fields, Jr. had a season-high 22 points as Radford won its eighth consecutive game, beating UNC-Asheville 79-64 on Thursday night.

Fields, Jr. made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Carlik Jones had 18 points and eight assists for Radford (18-9, 13-2 Big South Conference). Devonnte Holland added nine rebounds.

Lavar Batts Jr. had 15 points for the Bulldogs (12-14, 6-9). Coty Jude added 12 points. DeVon Baker had 11 points.

The Highlanders leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. UNC-Asheville defeated Radford 80-67 on Jan. 23. Radford faces South Carolina Upstate at home on Saturday. UNC-Asheville takes on Presbyterian at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

