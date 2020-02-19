Listen Live Sports

Radford looks for home win vs UNC-Asheville

February 19, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

UNC-Asheville (12-13, 6-8) vs. Radford (17-9, 12-2)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its fourth straight win over UNC-Asheville at Dedmon Center. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Radford was a 62-60 win on Dec. 31, 2014.

.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Carlik Jones has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Radford field goals over the last five games. C. Jones has accounted for 42 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Highlanders are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 17-4 when they exceed 61 points. The Bulldogs are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 12-6 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: UNC-Asheville has dropped its last three road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 88 points during those contests. Radford has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 74.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive UNC-Asheville defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.1 percent of all possessions, the 17th-best rate in the country. Radford has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.6 percent through 26 games (ranking the Highlanders 284th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

