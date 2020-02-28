Radford looks to extend streak vs Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb (14-15, 10-7) vs. Radford (20-9, 15-2)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its 11th straight conference win against Gardner-Webb. Radford’s last Big South loss came against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs 80-67 on Jan. 23. Gardner-Webb beat Charleston Southern by nine in its last outing.

.

Advertisement

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Carlik Jones has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. Jones has 19 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Highlanders are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 20-4 when they exceed 61 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 14-6 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Highlanders are 12-0 when they score at least 75 points and 8-9 when they fall shy of that total. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 7-15 when opponents exceed 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.