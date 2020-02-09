Radford, Winthrop put streaks on line

Radford (14-9, 9-2) vs. Winthrop (18-7, 12-0)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its 13th straight conference win against Radford. Radford’s last Big South loss came against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs 80-67 on Jan. 23. Winthrop has won all 12 games against Big South opponents this season.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Chandler Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have combined to score 39 percent of Winthrop’s points this season. For Radford, Carlik Jones, Travis Fields, Jr., Devine Eke, Donald Hicks and Cle’von Greene have combined to account for 71 percent of all Radford scoring, including 91 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 83.1 points per game and allowed 67 points per game against Big South opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 66.6 points scored and 72.1 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: C. Jones has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Radford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 41 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Radford is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 14-4 when scoring at least 61.

WINNING WHEN: The Eagles are 12-0 when holding opponents to 40.4 percent or worse from the field, and 6-7 when opponents shoot better than that. The Highlanders are 7-0 when they score at least 75 points and 7-9 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop is ranked first among Big South teams with an average of 80.6 points per game. The Eagles have averaged 83.9 per game over their 14-game winning streak.

