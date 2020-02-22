Rain-plagued Rio Open suspends semifinals, Garin leads Coric

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio Open semifinals were suspended early Sunday because of rain.

Third-seeded Christian Garin of Chile led Croatia’s Borna Coric 6-4, 4-4 when play was halted for the third time since Saturday afternoon.

Italy’s Gianluca Mager, who eliminated top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals earlier Saturday, led 7-6 (4). 3-3 against Hungary’s Attila Balazs.

