Ranger F Kreider suffers broken foot against Flyers

February 28, 2020 8:42 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider could miss significant time after suffering a fractured foot in the first period against the Flyers on Friday night.

He appeared to get hurt when he blocked a shot by Phillipe Myers early in the first period. The Rangers later tweeted about the fracture and said he wouldn’t return to the game.

The 28-year-old Kreider just signed a seven-year contract extension reportedly worth $45 million on Monday. Kreider has 24 goals and 21 assists for 45 points in 63 games this season. Kreider was a 2009 first-round draft pick and has played his entire career with New York.

The Rangers came into the game with a franchise-record nine straight road wins, and nine wins in their last 10 overall. They trailed Columbus by two points for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

