Rangers 5, Royals 4

February 21, 2020 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
      
Rangers Royals
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 8 4 Totals 33 4 6 4
Santana cf 1 0 0 0 Mrrfeld cf 2 0 0 0
E.White cf 2 0 0 0 N.Heath cf 2 1 1 0
Taveras cf 1 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 2 0 0 0
Knr-Flf ss 3 0 0 0 Strling lf 1 0 0 0
A.Tjeda ss 1 0 1 0 Kha.Lee ph 2 0 1 1
R.Gzman 1b 3 0 1 0 S.Perez dh 1 1 0 0
C.Terry pr 1 1 0 0 O’Hearn ph 1 1 1 1
Frazier 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Soler rf 2 1 1 2
R.Dorow pr 2 1 1 1 E.Rvera 3b 2 0 0 0
Hineman lf 2 0 1 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 0 0 0
Rfsnydr lf 1 2 1 2 Phllips rf 1 0 0 0
Trevino c 2 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 2 0 1 0
N.Cuffo c 1 0 1 0 J.Gzman pr 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez pr 0 1 0 0 Rynolds ss 2 0 0 0
Apostel dh 2 0 0 0 Gterrez 1b 2 0 1 0
Swihart ph 2 0 1 0 Gllgher c 3 0 0 0
A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 0 Ni.Dini c 1 0 0 0
H.Ramos rf 2 0 1 1 Arteaga 2b 2 0 0 0
A.Ibnez 2b 2 0 0 0 G.Cncel 2b 2 0 0 0
Y.Rvera 2b 2 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 302 5
Kansas City 200 001 010 4

E_Tejeda (1), Guzman (1). 2B_Guzman (1), Heath (1), Gutierrez (1). HR_Refsnyder (1), O’Hearn (1), Soler (1). CS_Heineman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Rangers
Allard 1 1 2 2 1 1
Hearn 1 0 0 0 0 2
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Law 1 0 0 0 0 2
Herget 1 1 0 0 0 2
Guerrieri 1 1 1 1 0 2
Bird 1 1 0 0 0 2
Reyes 2-3 2 1 1 2 0
Jones W, 0-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Royals
Lopez 2 1 0 0 0 1
Woods Jr. H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rosenthal H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Shipley H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Staumont H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Skoglund BS, 0-0 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
Newberry 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Adams L, 0-0 1 2 2 1 0 0

HBP_by_Adams (Refsnyder).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski First, Todd Tichenor Second, Alan Porter Third, Cory Blase.

T_2:51. A_6,684

