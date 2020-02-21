Rangers 5, Royals 4

Rangers Royals ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 8 4 Totals 33 4 6 4 Santana cf 1 0 0 0 Mrrfeld cf 2 0 0 0 E.White cf 2 0 0 0 N.Heath cf 2 1 1 0 Taveras cf 1 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf ss 3 0 0 0 Strling lf 1 0 0 0 A.Tjeda ss 1 0 1 0 Kha.Lee ph 2 0 1 1 R.Gzman 1b 3 0 1 0 S.Perez dh 1 1 0 0 C.Terry pr 1 1 0 0 O’Hearn ph 1 1 1 1 Frazier 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Soler rf 2 1 1 2 R.Dorow pr 2 1 1 1 E.Rvera 3b 2 0 0 0 Hineman lf 2 0 1 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 0 0 0 Rfsnydr lf 1 2 1 2 Phllips rf 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 2 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 2 0 1 0 N.Cuffo c 1 0 1 0 J.Gzman pr 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez pr 0 1 0 0 Rynolds ss 2 0 0 0 Apostel dh 2 0 0 0 Gterrez 1b 2 0 1 0 Swihart ph 2 0 1 0 Gllgher c 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 0 Ni.Dini c 1 0 0 0 H.Ramos rf 2 0 1 1 Arteaga 2b 2 0 0 0 A.Ibnez 2b 2 0 0 0 G.Cncel 2b 2 0 0 0 Y.Rvera 2b 2 0 0 0

Texas 000 000 302 — 5 Kansas City 200 001 010 — 4

E_Tejeda (1), Guzman (1). 2B_Guzman (1), Heath (1), Gutierrez (1). HR_Refsnyder (1), O’Hearn (1), Soler (1). CS_Heineman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Rangers Allard 1 1 2 2 1 1 Hearn 1 0 0 0 0 2 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 Law 1 0 0 0 0 2 Herget 1 1 0 0 0 2 Guerrieri 1 1 1 1 0 2 Bird 1 1 0 0 0 2 Reyes 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 Jones W, 0-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0

Royals Lopez 2 1 0 0 0 1 Woods Jr. H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rosenthal H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Shipley H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Staumont H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 Skoglund BS, 0-0 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Newberry 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Adams L, 0-0 1 2 2 1 0 0

HBP_by_Adams (Refsnyder).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski First, Todd Tichenor Second, Alan Porter Third, Cory Blase.

Advertisement

T_2:51. A_6,684

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.