Rangers 5, Royals 4

|Rangers
|
|
|
|
|
|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|
|Santana cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrrfeld cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.White cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Heath cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grdon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strling lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Tjeda ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kha.Lee ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Perez dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Terry pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Frazier 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Soler rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|R.Dorow pr
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rfsnydr lf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
|Phllips rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Cuffo c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Gzman pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Apostel dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gterrez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swihart ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ni.Dini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Ramos rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arteaga 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Ibnez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Cncel 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Rvera 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|000
|000
|302
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|200
|001
|010
|—
|4
E_Tejeda (1), Guzman (1). 2B_Guzman (1), Heath (1), Gutierrez (1). HR_Refsnyder (1), O’Hearn (1), Soler (1). CS_Heineman (1).
|Rangers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allard
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hearn
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Law
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Herget
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guerrieri
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bird
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reyes
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Jones W, 0-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Woods Jr. H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Shipley H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Staumont H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Skoglund BS, 0-0
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Newberry
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adams L, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by_Adams (Refsnyder).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski First, Todd Tichenor Second, Alan Porter Third, Cory Blase.
T_2:51. A_6,684
