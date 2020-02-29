Rangers 7, White Sox 6

|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|Rangers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sh.Choo dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cthbert 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.White ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Trres 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Duffy ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Palka dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frazier 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Collins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brugman lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Taveras lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Santana cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Bsabe cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Solak cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Ibnez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|L.Grcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Rmine ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Rvera 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Engel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Cuffo c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rthrfrd rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swihart c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chicago
|020
|100
|030
|—
|6
|Texas
|110
|000
|221
|—
|7
LOB_Chicago 6, Texas 5. 2B_Taveras (1), Ciuffo (2). HR_Jimenez (1), Brugman (1), Robert (1), White (1), Guzman (1), Swihart (1). SB_Moncada (1), Palka (1), Robert (1), Andrus (1). SF_Frazier (1).
|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Banks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mejia H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fulmer H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ruiz BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Mitchell L, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rangers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Volquez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Flynn
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bird BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Gibaut W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Gibaut (Romine).
WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney First, Quinn Wolcott Second, Adam Hamari Third, Jansen Viscont.
T_2:59. A_5,306
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.