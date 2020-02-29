Rangers 7, White Sox 6

White Sox Rangers ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 33 7 10 7 Moncada 3b 3 0 2 0 Sh.Choo dh 3 1 1 0 Cthbert 3b 1 0 0 0 E.White ph 1 1 1 1 Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Andrs ss 2 0 1 0 R.Trres 2b 2 1 1 0 M.Duffy ss 2 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 A.Vughn 1b 2 1 1 0 A.Grcia rf 1 1 1 0 D.Palka dh 2 1 1 0 Frazier 3b 1 0 1 1 Collins ph 1 0 0 0 Knr-Flf 3b 2 0 0 0 Jimenez lf 3 1 1 2 Calhoun lf 2 0 0 0 Brugman lf 1 1 1 3 Taveras lf 1 1 1 1 L.Rbert cf 3 1 2 1 Santana cf 2 0 0 0 L.Bsabe cf 1 0 0 0 N.Solak cf 2 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 2b 1 1 0 0 C.Perez c 1 0 0 0 A.Ibnez 2b 2 0 1 1 L.Grcia ss 2 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 3 1 1 1 A.Rmine ss 0 0 0 0 Y.Rvera 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Engel rf 3 0 0 0 N.Cuffo c 2 0 1 1 Rthrfrd rf 1 0 0 0 Swihart c 2 1 1 1

Chicago 020 100 030 — 6 Texas 110 000 221 — 7

LOB_Chicago 6, Texas 5. 2B_Taveras (1), Ciuffo (2). HR_Jimenez (1), Brugman (1), Robert (1), White (1), Guzman (1), Swihart (1). SB_Moncada (1), Palka (1), Robert (1), Andrus (1). SF_Frazier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

White Sox Anderson 2 3 2 2 2 2 Banks 1 1 0 0 0 1 Mejia H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Fulmer H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Johnson BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 0 Ruiz BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2 Mitchell L, 0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0

Rangers Hernandez 2 3 2 2 1 2 Volquez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Nicasio 1 1 1 1 0 1 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2 Herget 1 0 0 0 1 2 Flynn 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bird BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 0 1 Gibaut W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Gibaut (Romine).

WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney First, Quinn Wolcott Second, Adam Hamari Third, Jansen Viscont.

T_2:59. A_5,306

