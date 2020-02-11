Listen Live Sports

Ranked teams meet as No. 15 Nova hosts No. 18 Marquette

February 11, 2020 6:45 am
 
2 min read
      

No. 18 Marquette (17-6, 7-4) vs. No. 15 Villanova (17-6, 7-4)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 18 Marquette visits No. 15 Villanova in a Big East showdown. Marquette has two wins and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Villanova has won two of its six games against ranked teams.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has benefited heavily from its seniors. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 93 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Collin Gillespie has directly created 47 percent of all Villanova field goals over the last three games. Gillespie has 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wildcats are 13-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 4-6 when opponents exceed 69 points. The Golden Eagles are 13-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.9 percent or worse, and 4-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Villanova has 33 assists on 70 field goals (47.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Marquette has assists on 35 of 67 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-lowest rate in the country. The Marquette defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16 percent of all possessions (ranked 342nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

