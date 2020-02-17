Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ranked teams meet as No. 19 Marquette hosts No. 15 Creighton

February 17, 2020 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

No. 15 Creighton (20-6, 9-4) vs. No. 19 Marquette (17-7, 7-5)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 15 Creighton visits No. 19 Marquette in a Big East showdown. Creighton has three wins and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Marquette has won two of its five games against ranked teams.

SAVVY SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.

Advertisement

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Howard has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last three games. Howard has accounted for 20 field goals and nine assists in those games.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

STREAK SCORING: Marquette has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 65.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bluejays have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Marquette has an assist on 37 of 67 field goals (55.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Creighton has assists on 62 of 97 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Creighton offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-lowest rate in the nation. The Marquette defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 345th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps