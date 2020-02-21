Ranked teams meet as No. 25 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Maryland

No. 7 Maryland (22-4, 12-3) vs. No. 25 Ohio State (17-9, 7-8)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 7 Maryland visits No. 25 Ohio State in a late season showdown. Maryland has three wins and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Ohio State has won three of its six games against ranked teams.

LEADING THE WAY: Kaleb Wesson has put up 13.9 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Buckeyes. CJ Walker is also a top contributor, producing 7.7 points per game. The Terrapins have been led by Jalen Smith, who is averaging a double-double with 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Smith has connected on 38 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

STREAK STATS: Maryland has won its last four road games, scoring 74 points and allowing 67 points during those contests. Ohio State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 59.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terrapins have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Buckeyes. Ohio State has an assist on 45 of 70 field goals (64.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Maryland has assists on 52 of 73 field goals (71.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big Ten teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.