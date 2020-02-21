Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ranked teams meet as No. 25 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Maryland

February 21, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

No. 7 Maryland (22-4, 12-3) vs. No. 25 Ohio State (17-9, 7-8)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 7 Maryland visits No. 25 Ohio State in a late season showdown. Maryland has three wins and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Ohio State has won three of its six games against ranked teams.

LEADING THE WAY: Kaleb Wesson has put up 13.9 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Buckeyes. CJ Walker is also a top contributor, producing 7.7 points per game. The Terrapins have been led by Jalen Smith, who is averaging a double-double with 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Smith has connected on 38 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

STREAK STATS: Maryland has won its last four road games, scoring 74 points and allowing 67 points during those contests. Ohio State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 59.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terrapins have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Buckeyes. Ohio State has an assist on 45 of 70 field goals (64.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Maryland has assists on 52 of 73 field goals (71.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big Ten teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Dr. Olivia J. Hooker was a USCG pioneer for women and minorities

Today in History

1942: Voice of America sends its first broadcast