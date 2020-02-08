Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ray, Buie combine for 44, Hofstra rallies past Northeastern

February 8, 2020 7:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Ray and Desure Buie scored 22 points apiece and Ray sank four free throws in the last three seconds as Hofstra squeaked past Northeastern 75-71 on Saturday, claiming first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Eli Pemberton had 12 points for Hofstra (18-7, 9-3), which rallied from 14 points down to earn its fourth consecutive victory. Stafford Trueheart added seven rebounds.

Jordan Roland, the nation’s fifth-leading scorer at 23 points per game, poured in 32 for the Huskies (11-13, 5-7), including a leaping, left-handed 3-pointe r from the left elbow that cut the Hofstra lead to 69-68 with 8,5 seconds on the clock. Jason Strong added 14 points The Huskies have lost four consecutive games.

Hofstra faces second-place College of Charleston at home on Thursday. Northeastern plays UNC Wilmington at home on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Okta: Learn what the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls calls the ICAM sweet spot during this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin