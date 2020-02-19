Listen Live Sports

Rayman helps Colgate hold off Lehigh 70-67

February 19, 2020 10:57 pm
 
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Will Rayman scored 18 points and Colgate held off Lehigh 70-67 on Wednesday night.

Rayman sank 6 of 12 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Raiders (21-7, 12-3 Patriot League). Jordan Burns finished with 16 points and eight assists, while Rapolas Ivanauskas pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Lehigh led 33-30 at halftime and stretched its advantage to 54-44 on a Jordan Cohen 3-pointer with 10:56 left in the game. But Colgate battled back to knot the score at 62 on a Jordan Burns jumper. Ivanasukas followed with a layup, and after James Karnik made 1 of 2 free throws for the Mountain Hawks, Rayman nailed a 3-pointer and Colgate stayed in front from there.

Cohen paced Lehigh (7-20, 4-11) with 18 points and six rebounds. James Karnik had 15 points and six boards off the bench. Jeameril Wilson pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds, while Nic Lynch scored 10 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Colgate shot 44% from the floor, 30% from 3-point range (8 of 27) and made 10 of 16 free throws. Lehigh shot 52% overall, 39% from distance (7 of 18) but hit just 6 of 14 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

