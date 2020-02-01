Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rayman scores 25 to carry Colgate over Holy Cross 73-64

February 1, 2020 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Will Rayman scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Colgate rallied to a 73-64 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

The Crusaders led 39-32 at halftime and hung in until the Raiders made 6 of 8 free throws to take a 62-57 lead with 6:21 to play. When Holy Cross cut it to three, Ryman answered with a 3-pointer and then they cut it to five he made a layup for a 67-60 lead with just under four minutes remaining.

Jordan Burns added 17 points for Colgate (17-6, 8-2 Patriot League).

Connor Niego had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-20, 2-8) and Austin Butler added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax